Marion County seniors can have up to 6 guests for in-person graduation ceremonies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Graduating seniors can bring up to six guests for this year’s in-person graduation ceremonies, taking place at two different venues, according to a news release from Marion County Public Schools.

Due to the pandemic, students were allowed to invite up to two guests for last year’s graduation ceremonies that took place in the school’s football stadiums.

[TRENDING: BOLO for these hairy caterpillars. Here’s why | Lawmaker caught naked on video call | Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house]

Ad

The district said six of seven high schools will be graduating at Ocala’s World Equestrian Center stadium. Here are the following dates for the schools:

- May 29 - Forest High School at 9 a.m.

- May 29 - North Marion High School at 7 p.m.

- June 2 - Dunnellon High School at 6 p.m.

- June 3 - Lake Weir High School at 7 p.m.

- June 4 - West Port High School at 6 p.m.

- June 5 - Belleview High School at 9 a.m.

Vanguard High School students will have their ceremony on May 28 at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion at 7 p.m. The district also said Hillcrest School will have its graduation ceremony on May 21 at 11 a.m. in the gymnasium.

All graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel, according to the district. Officials said during the ceremonies, COVID-19 safety guidelines will remain in place at both venues.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.