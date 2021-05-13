Ex-Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg to change his not-guilty plea

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is set to enter a new plea Monday on multiple federal charges.

The Seminole County Republican previously entered a not-guilty plea to stalking, unlawful use of means to identify another person, production of identification and false identification documents, aggravated identity theft, sex trafficking of a child and violating the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

A notice filed by Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller Friday shows he plans to change his plea during a hearing Monday at 10 a.m. Federal Judge Leslie Hoffman will oversee the change of plea hearing.

[MORE COVERAGE: Joel Greenberg scandal: Who’s who in the federal investigation? | Joel Greenberg Timeline: From rising Republican star to federal charges]

Ad

On April 9, Greenberg’s attorney said his client would likely take a plea sometime before the trial, but added that the deal had not yet been finalized.

The defense said that they hoped to have an agreement by May 15, but if a deal is not reached by then the case will go to trial.

Greenberg resigned as tax collector in June 2020, following his initial arrest on federal stalking charges after investigators said he made false posts online in an effort to smear a political opponent.

He was later hit with more charges including unlawful use of means to identify another person, production of identification and false identification documents, aggravated identity theft, sex trafficking of a child and violating the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

Ad

[TRENDING: 2 teens found slain in Fla. | Bikini-clad woman: ‘Jealous’ manager called cops | ‘Cold-blooded murder:’ Sheriff discusses death of 13-year-old]

Most recently, Greenberg received a third indictment accusing him of embezzling more than $400,000 from the tax collectors office — using some of the money for his cryptocurrency side business — and filing fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Relief Loans, EIDLs, through the Small Business Administration, records show. Those loans were created to help struggling businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

The case against Greenberg made national headlines when he was tied to another Florida Republican, Rep. Matt Gaetz. The New York Times reported the investigation into Greenberg led to another probe of Gaetz surrounding accusations he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. The Republican lawmaker has yet to be charged with a crime.

Check back for updates on this developing story.