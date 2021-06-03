Man intentionally struck Lake Mary hit-and-run victim, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Lake Mary police say they have arrested a man accused of intentionally running over and killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Toivontae Williams was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, court records show. Lake Mary police said the crime is domestic violence related.

The crash took place late May 24 in a parking lot near Country Club Road and Lake Mary Avenue, according to police, who identified the victim as Katrina Redden.

After the crash, Lake Mary police said officers were searching for a white extended cab Ford F-150, likely a 1998-2004 model, that had front-end damage. The truck was discovered abandoned on the side of the road near the intersection of State Road 417 and State Road 408, which is to the west of Valencia College’s East Campus.

Police initially said there was a high likelihood that Redden was in the truck that struck her prior to the collision. Following Williams’ arrest, officers confirmed she was a passenger prior to the hit-and-run.

Lake Mary Police Department public information officer Zach Hudson said Redden got out of the truck and the suspect hit her, then came back around again and hit her for a second time.

Williams did not confess, Hudson said. The arrest came after detectives spoke to him multiple times and reviewed the scene.

“All the physical evidence is really what provided the probable cause to make that arrest today,” Hudson said.

Lake Mary police previously said they had identified a person of interest in the case but had not released that person’s name or their relationship to the victim.

Police have not said if Williams was the person of interest.

“Justice has been served we made that arrest and now it’s up to our legal system in order to put that person behind bars for a very long time,” Hudson said.