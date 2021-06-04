Clermont announces return of Red, White & Boom 4th of July event

CLERMONT, Fla. – The City of Clermont announced its Fourth of July event is returning next month after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s Red, White & Boom event will return to Waterfront Park Sunday, July 4, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fireworks display will start at 9:15 p.m. and run for 18 minutes. The city said visitors will be able to view the show from the park or Victory Pointe. This event will also bring 15 food trucks, vendors, an aerialist show and a live DJ, according to the city.

Last year, the city was among several to cancel its Independence Day annual show as COVID-19 cases remained high in the state.

Meanwhile, Altamonte Springs officials announced last month the Red Hot & Boom annual show would be canceled for the second year in a row. The city manager said it was a difficult decision, but ultimately said the city wanted to “lead by example.”

For more information on this year’s Red, White & Boom event, click here.