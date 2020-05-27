Another one: Clermont cancels Fourth of July event due to coronavirus pandemic

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont is the latest Central Florida city to call off its Fourth of July event in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

City officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Red, White and Boom, the city’s annual fireworks show, has been canceled.

Officials did not say whether they would attempt to hold the event at a later time.

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT: As determined at the May 26 Clermont City Council Meeting, the Red, White and Boom event planned for July 4 has been canceled. Posted by City of Clermont Government on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Fireworks shows in Orlando at Lake Eola Park, in Altamonte Springs and several other cities have also been canceled due to the virus.

You can safely celebrate the holiday with the City of Orlando and News 6 as the station airs a pre-recorded compilation of the biggest and brightest fireworks from the past several years at Lake Eola.

