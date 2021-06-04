SpaceX targeting overnight Sunday Falcon 9 launch with SiriusXM satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a Dragon 2 spacecraft lifts off on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center for a re-supply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Downrange from where SpaceX recently launched a spacecraft full of supplies to the International Space Station, the company is targeting early Sunday to send up another Falcon 9, this time with a spacecraft for satellite radio provider SiriusXM.

Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40 is scheduled for some time after 12:26 a.m. Sunday during a one hour and 59-minute launch window.

The satellite, known as SXM-8, was built by Maxar Technologies in California and will deliver high-powered broadcast service to SiriusXM listeners.

Florida’s seasonal wet weather has finally arrived with sea breezes pushing storms in from both coasts. Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron are giving Sunday’s launch window a 60% chance of favorable liftoff conditions. Cloud cover will be the primary weather concerns for launch.

“For Saturday, showers and storms are expected to inland of the Spaceport before sunset, with lingering mid and upper level convective debris clouds around for the primary launch late night window,” the forecast reads. “A few Atlantic showers and cumulus in the vicinity cannot be ruled out.”

If the launch delays 24 hours, chances improve to 80%.

Sunday’s launch will mark the 120th for Falcon 9, SpaceX’s workhorse rocket and its 80th rocket booster landing. The company, again, plans to recover the Falcon 9 first stage on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about 10 minutes after liftoff.

On Thursday, SpaceX launched a Cargo Dragon capsule to the International Space Station which will arrive Saturday morning, bringing about 7,500 pounds of supplies including fresh groceries for the astronauts, research supplies and two new solar arrays to upgrade the ISS power supply.

