Orlando City Council votes to rename Stonewall Jackson Road

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stonewall Jackson Road is about to get a new name following a vote by Orlando City Council on Monday.

City leaders voted to get rid of the confederate general’s name in favor of baseball great Roberto Clemente.

The name change comes nearly 10 months after Orange County Public Schools voted to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School to Roberto Clemente Middle School. The school sits on Stonewall Jackson Road.

Prior to the September 2020 vote, efforts had been underway to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School since 2017.

In March, a Central Florida artist, Neysa Millán, completed a mural of Roberto Clemente at the middle school that now bears his name.

It’s not clear yet when the city will move to replace the signage, removing Jackson’s name completely.