Seminole County grand jury indicts man on murder charge in deadly drug overdose

Akeefe Garrett is accused of selling fentanyl to a man before he overdosed in Seminole County.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An accused drug dealer is behind bars in the drug overdose death of a Seminole County man.

A grand jury indicted Akeefe Garrett on a first-degree murder by distribution of a controlled substance charge on Tuesday. The grand jury issued its decision in connection to the drug overdose of Nicholas Huska, according to a news release.

Huska’s father and girlfriend found the then 35-year-old dead inside his bathroom in unincorporated Longwood in November 2020. The Seminole County Medical Examiner ruled the death as an overdose from the highly addictive drug fentanyl, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office investigated Huska’s death and learned he received the drug from Garrett hours before he was found dead, according to the release. Investigators arrested Garrett on a warrant last Friday.

The 28-year-old is being held without bond in the Seminole County Jail. No trial date has been set, according to the clerk of courts.