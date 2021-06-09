Donald Trump, Bill O’Reilly to make stop at Amway Center later this year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump and journalist Bill O’Reilly will be making a stop at the Amway Center in December as part of Trump’s “History Tour,” according to the arena.
The tour, hosted by O’Reilly, presents a conversation between the two men about Trump’s accomplishments and challenges during his four years of presidency.
The live conversation will take place at the Amway on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m.
Ticket prices for the event starts at $100 with “a limited amount of VIP and Premium seats available.”
The sale starts June 21 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.