Donald Trump, Bill O’Reilly to make stop at Amway Center later this year

Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump and journalist Bill O’Reilly will be making a stop at the Amway Center in December as part of Trump’s “History Tour,” according to the arena.

The tour, hosted by O’Reilly, presents a conversation between the two men about Trump’s accomplishments and challenges during his four years of presidency.

The live conversation will take place at the Amway on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices for the event starts at $100 with “a limited amount of VIP and Premium seats available.”

The sale starts June 21 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.