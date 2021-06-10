LIVE

Local News

6-year-old girl at center of Florida Amber Alert found safe, police say

El’egance McGlocking reported missing out of St. Augustine

Tags: 
Amber Alert
Amber Alert issued for El'egance McGlocking has been cancelled, according to the FDLE. (Images: FDLE)
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to police.

Shortly after officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for El’egance McGlocking Thursday afternoon, St. Augustine police reported that she had been located.

Prior to her being found, officials said El’egance may have been in the company of two women, 33-year-old Essence Price and 35-year-old Alina Holmes, both pictured above.

Details about how or where she was located have not been released but authorities are expected to provide an update around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Augustine police wrote in a tweet.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

