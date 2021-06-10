6-year-old girl at center of Florida Amber Alert found safe, police say

Amber Alert issued for El'egance McGlocking has been cancelled, according to the FDLE. (Images: FDLE)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to police.

Shortly after officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for El’egance McGlocking Thursday afternoon, St. Augustine police reported that she had been located.

FL AMBER Alert for El'egance McGlocking, a black female, 6 years old, last seen in in St. Augustine, may be traveling in a 2001, black Acura CL, GA tag number RYT5647 or a silver Chevrolet SUV. Contact the St Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 or 911 with info. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/8RzM6lxvGL — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 10, 2021

Prior to her being found, officials said El’egance may have been in the company of two women, 33-year-old Essence Price and 35-year-old Alina Holmes, both pictured above.

The Florida AMBER Alert issued for El'egance McGlocking has been cancelled. We are happy to report that the child is safe. Thank you for sharing! Please contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 for more information. — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 10, 2021

Details about how or where she was located have not been released but authorities are expected to provide an update around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Augustine police wrote in a tweet.

Child located safe — St. Augustine Police Department (@STAUGPD) June 10, 2021

5:30 briefing. — St. Augustine Police Department (@STAUGPD) June 10, 2021

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.