Clear icon
82º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man stabbed at US Army Reserve Center in Orlando; culprit sought

Stabbing reported in 3700 block of Corrine Drive

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Orange County
,
Crime
,
Stabbing
Orlando police investigate a stabbing at the US Army Reserve Center.
Orlando police investigate a stabbing at the US Army Reserve Center.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was stabbed Thursday morning inside the gates of the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Orlando, and police are searching for the assailant, authorities said.

The stabbing happened at 3701 Corrine Drive, northeast of Colonial Drive and Mills Avenue.

[TRENDING: Here’s why some get side effects from vax | Thrill-ride guide: Universal’s Velocicoaster | Fla. reverses course on rainbow-color bridge flap]

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

“An adult male was stabbed by an unknown suspect. The victim was hospitalized. Officers are actively investigating at this time,” Orlando police tweeted.

Video from the scene shows crime tape posted inside a gated area.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: