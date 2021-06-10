Man stabbed at US Army Reserve Center in Orlando; culprit sought

Orlando police investigate a stabbing at the US Army Reserve Center.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was stabbed Thursday morning inside the gates of the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Orlando, and police are searching for the assailant, authorities said.

The stabbing happened at 3701 Corrine Drive, northeast of Colonial Drive and Mills Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

“An adult male was stabbed by an unknown suspect. The victim was hospitalized. Officers are actively investigating at this time,” Orlando police tweeted.

Video from the scene shows crime tape posted inside a gated area.

No other details have been released.

#BREAKING Orlando Police are at the scene of a stabbing. That scene is right inside the gates of the U.S. Army Reserve Center. Officers say a man was stabbed by an unknown suspect. I’ll have a live report at 9 this morning. pic.twitter.com/f1J5jWygph — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) June 10, 2021

NOW: Our officers are working a call in the 3700 block of Corrine Drive. An adult male was stabbed by an unknown suspect. The victim was hospitalized. Officers are actively investigating at this time. pic.twitter.com/TVg3w3FMGg — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 10, 2021

