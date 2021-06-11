3 Walgreens in Orlando to extend hours for COVID-19 vaccine shots

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three different Walgreens locations in Orlando will extend hours for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The move was made to help hit President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of the country vaccinated by July 4.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 51.9 percent of people in the United States have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The location at 7650 W. Sand Lake Road will have crews administer shots from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The location at 6651 Old Winter Garden Road will have crews administer shots from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The location at 2550 N. Hiawassee Road will have crews administer shots from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens posted a list of updated hours for other locations at this link.