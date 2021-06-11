Crews searching for missing boater in Lake Down in Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Crews are searching for a missing boater in Lake Down in Windermere, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

County officials said crews found another boater, the boater was rushed to Health Central in Ocoee.

The names of the boaters have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.