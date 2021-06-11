WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in Sarasota.
The press conference at the Sarasota County Terrace Building is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story.
[TRENDING: ‘Conch touch this:’ Woman arrested | 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s the massive tunnel thingy?]
It’s not known what DeSantis will discuss.
The news conference comes one week after DeSantis signed three bills into law that benefit veterans and their families.
Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.