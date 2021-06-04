Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Ponte Vedra Beach

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday morning in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. at the American Legion Palm Valley in Ponte Vedra Beach. The event will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: Video shows Casey Anthony after bar spat | Jobless push DeSantis to extend benefits | Beer OK in RV while driving?]

Ad

The topic of the news conference has not been released.

Earlier this week, DeSantis signed a controversial bill into law that bans transgender females from competing against girls and women in high school and college sports.

He also signed the state budget at The Garlic, an Italian restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.