Gov. DeSantis holds bill-signing event in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a bill-signing Monday in Miami, according to the governor’s office, signing two bills aimed at combating foreign influence and espionage in the state of Florida.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Florida National Guard Robert A. Ballard Armory at 700 NW 28th St.

The governor was accompanied by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and several state legislators.

Monday’s signing comes after the governor already signed into law the state’s 2021-2022 budget last week, along with three bills benefiting veterans.

He also signed bills to reduce local impact fees charged against developers, creating a task force on abandoned Black cemeteries and making wildlife trafficking a racketeering crime and, one week ago, the governor signed a controversial bill preventing transgender female athletes from competing in on high-school girls’ and college women’s sports teams.