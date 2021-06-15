Partly Cloudy icon
Temporary nationwide ground stop lifted for Southwest Airlines after computer issue

Ground stop lasted about an hour

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

consumer
FILE - (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A temporary nationwide ground stop from the Federal Aviation Administration has been lifted for Southwest Airlines.

The airline requested the ground stop while Southwest Airlines worked on a computer issue, according to the FAA.

Southwest Airlines officials said they experienced network connectivity issues.

The ground stop lasted for about an hour.

The FAA said now that the ground stop is lifted, anyone with follow-up questions should ask the airline at 1-800-435-9792.

Southwest Airlines said customer service wait times might be longer.

The airline also said anyone with questions can also look at this link.

