Temporary nationwide ground stop lifted for Southwest Airlines after computer issue

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A temporary nationwide ground stop from the Federal Aviation Administration has been lifted for Southwest Airlines.

The airline requested the ground stop while Southwest Airlines worked on a computer issue, according to the FAA.

Southwest Airlines officials said they experienced network connectivity issues.

[TRENDING: 7 must-haves at Portillo’s | Sharks bite boy, 12, man, 71, in Volusia | When’s the next rocket launch from Florida?]

The ground stop lasted for about an hour.

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

The FAA said now that the ground stop is lifted, anyone with follow-up questions should ask the airline at 1-800-435-9792.

Ad

Southwest Airlines said customer service wait times might be longer.

The airline also said anyone with questions can also look at this link.