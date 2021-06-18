Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Boy, 12, bitten by shark at Bethune Beach, Volusia beach safety says

Boy was bitten on arm, taken to hospital by parents

Thomas Mates
, Digital storyteller

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy was bitten on the arm by a shark while he and his parents were visiting Bethune Beach on Friday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The bite happened at 3:57 p.m. while the boy was standing in waist-deep water, beach safety officials said.

The boy was bitten on his left and never saw the shark, according to a news release.

He was treated at the scene by first responders and his parents then took him to the hospital for further care.

