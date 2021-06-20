Body found along SR 415 in Volusia County

Volusia County, Fla. – Police are investigating after a body was discovered along State Road 415 Sunday in Volusia County.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a motorist discovered the body of a man west of New Smyrna Beach and along the side of State Road 415 near Lake Ashby Road, just before 2:30 p.m.
The identity of the deceased man has not been provided at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.