Body found along SR 415 in Volusia County

Volusia County, Fla. – Police are investigating after a body was discovered along State Road 415 Sunday in Volusia County.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a motorist discovered the body of a man west of New Smyrna Beach and along the side of State Road 415 near Lake Ashby Road, just before 2:30 p.m.

The identity of the deceased man has not been provided at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.