Royal Caribbean conducts simulated voyage from Port Miami

Royal Caribbean is taking small steps for the cruise industry.

On Sunday, the ship Freedom of the Seas embarked from Port Miami for a simulated voyage.

Company officials say the two-day jaunt with volunteer passengers will serve as a way to observe quote “multi-layered health and safety measures” set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cruise industry has been shut down for about 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean says the voyage is a major step toward making cruises possible for Americans looking to hit the seas for a vacation.