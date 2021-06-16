Royal Caribbean postpones first cruise from Florida after crew members test positive for COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Royal Caribbean has suffered a setback in its push to resume cruises from Florida.

Eight workers aboard the Odyssey of the Seas have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting Royal Caribbean to delay the ship’s upcoming cruise in early July.

The cruise line said Wednesday that Odyssey of the Seas was scheduled to set sail from Fort Lauderdale on July 3, but that cruise has now been pushed back to the end of July.

The company said all the ship’s workers were vaccinated, but the eight crew members got infected before the vaccines reached full effectiveness.

As of now, cruises on Royal Caribbean’s other ships are set to sail as scheduled.

