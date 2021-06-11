2 guests on Celebrity Millennium cruise test positive for COVID-19

Two guests who were sharing a room on a Celebrity Millennium cruise have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from Royal Caribbean on Thursday.

The positive test came during testing at the end of the cruise.

Cruise line officials said the people who tested positive are asymptomatic and are in isolation and being monitored by a medical team.

Officials said they are conducting contact tracing and getting tests for any close contacts.

Royal Caribbean said the cruise sailed with a fully vaccinated crew and guests.

All guests were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before sailing from St. Maarten, according to the cruise line.