ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Tuesday in Orlando, but he’s not cooperating with detectives, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail near Amelia Street.

According to Orlando police, offers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other details have been released.