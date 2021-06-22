Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

New Florida law requires alarms in effort to halt hot car deaths

Day care facilities must install alarms in child transport vehicles

Cathleigh Winningham
, Producer

Tags: 
Day Care
,
Florida
,
Ron DeSantis
Child in car
Child in car (Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that requires day care facilities to install alarms in their transport vehicles.

Under the measure, day care facilities across the state will be required to install after-market car alarms, if they are not already included. The alarms alert drivers if someone or something is left in the back seats.

[TRENDING: Teen killed in crash remembered | Boy Scouts find human remains | Dead turtles, dolphins wash ashore]

State Sen. Linda Stewart, of Orlando, introduced the legislation in the Senate and has been trying to pass SB 252, or the “Child Safety Alarm Act,” for years.

In 2017, 3-year-old Myles Hill died after being left in the back of a hot day care van for up to 11 hours in Orlando.

The law goes into effect in October.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: