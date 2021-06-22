New Florida law requires alarms in effort to halt hot car deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that requires day care facilities to install alarms in their transport vehicles.

Under the measure, day care facilities across the state will be required to install after-market car alarms, if they are not already included. The alarms alert drivers if someone or something is left in the back seats.

State Sen. Linda Stewart, of Orlando, introduced the legislation in the Senate and has been trying to pass SB 252, or the “Child Safety Alarm Act,” for years.

In 2017, 3-year-old Myles Hill died after being left in the back of a hot day care van for up to 11 hours in Orlando.

The law goes into effect in October.