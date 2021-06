Bear spotted in tree in College Park neighborhood

A bear was spotted in a tree in a College Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

The bear is high up in a tree above the houses on Vanderbilt Avenue.

Bears have been spotted in College Park before.

In 2011, a bear was spotted near Vassar Street and Rio Grande Avenue.

In 2016, witnesses saw a bear in a tree on Country Club Drive.

In May 2018, a bear was caught sleeping in a tree near Ivanhoe Boulevard and Oakmont Lane.