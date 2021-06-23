‘DJJ is broken:’ Flagler sheriff levels criticism after teens facing grand theft auto charge are released

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Three 14-year-old boys face grand theft auto charges after they were found in a stolen car, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens were arrested early Monday morning after a deputy noticed a “suspicious” car in the parking lot of James Holland Park, according to a news release.

Deputies said they found three 14-year-old boys inside the vehicle. After repeated questioning, investigators said the teens admitted that they found the 2010 Toyota Corolla in the area of Cole Place with the doors unlocked and the key inside.

The boys admitted to driving the car along Palm Coast Parkway North and said they pulled into the parking lot when they spotted a Flagler deputy’s cruiser, according to the release.

Investigators contacted the car’s owner who confirmed the car was stolen and admitted to leaving it unlocked with a valet key in the glove box.

All three teens were charged with felony grand theft of a motor vehicle and were then released to the custody of their parents by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“DJJ is broken and needs to get tough on these offenders,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Get tough today so they don’t live a life of crime as an adult. The DJJ catch and immediately release policies are not a deterrent for delinquent behavior.”