Mother wants justice for daughter who was found dead near trail

Mother wants justice for daughter who was found dead near trial

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After two months of investigating, the Volusia County Sheriffs Office said Brandon McLean is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Amy Humphries.

News 6 spoke with the victim’s mother, Suzanna Humphries, who said it’s been a grueling nine weeks waiting for this charge.

In April of 2021, Amy Humphries’ body was found with stab and with slash wounds along a bike trail off of Osteen Maytown Road, according to deputies.

“Everyone misses her, they adore her, they are still mourning, and I don’t think they’re ever going to get over this. And myself, there’s never going to be an end to this, I will always miss my daughter and I will always love her eternally,” Humphries said.

Humphries said her daughther was an honor student and was very close with her five siblings.

She said the announcement of McLean’s charge is a step towards justice.

