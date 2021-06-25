Man indicted for murder of his girlfriend in Volusia County

Brandon McLean, 32, was indicted for the murder of his girlfriend in Volusia County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Amy Humphries was murdered on April 20 and McLean was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

Amy Humphries was murdered on April 20 and McLean was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Humphries was found with multiple stab wounds and slash wounds to her body. Her body was found along a bike trail in the Osteen area.

Deputies said a neighbor saw Humphries with McLean earlier in the day on April 20.

Investigators said her car was spotted at a coin laundry in Sanford on April 21 and McLean was in it.

Seminole County deputies said as they approached the car, McLean is accused of driving away from the investigators, pulling a gun out and shooting at them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said investigators returned fire and wounded McLean.

McLean did not have any life-threatening injuries, according to investigators

McLean had some of Humphries’ belongings in his pocket, according to officers

Detectives said they noticed McLean had dried blood under his fingernails and recent scratch marks on his neck.

Investigators pulled phone records showing Humpries’ and McLean’s phones traveled to the place where she was found.

McLean is in custody at the Brevard County Jail on charges not related to this case.

He is being held on no bond.

Deputies said before the murder, McLean was released from state prison on March 8 after serving nine years for a home invasion robbery and false imprisonment case.