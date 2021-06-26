Police: 4 facing charges related to Gainesville party shooting that injured 5 teens

Police say five juveniles were shot at a party in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two more people were arrested in connection to a shooting at a Gainesville party that injured five teenagers, making it a total of four people who are now facing charges related to the incident, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The department announced Saturday that the arrests took place Friday following the initial two arrests made by police. Officers said of the five teens injured in the shooting, four had non-life threatening injuries while the other had critical injuries.

According to police, a 16-year-old was arrested and faces charges of attempted felony murder and carrying a concealed firearm. An 18-year-old was also taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault and carrying a concealed firearm.

After the shooting, an Alachua County sheriff’s deputy spotted a car that matched the description of one associated with the shooting. The deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver wouldn’t stop, according to spokesman Art Forgey.

He said the deputies laid stop sticks across the road, which deflated a tire, and the car eventually stopped. Two occupants, identified as two teenagers, ran but were caught with assistance from K-9s and the aviation unit.

The older teen, 16, was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and resisting arrest without violence by the sheriff’s office. The other teen, who is 14, was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and felony possession of marijuana, officials said.

Darry Lloyd, an investigator and spokesman for the Eighth Circuit State Attorney’s Office, told the Gainesville Sun that gunfire occurred when another group showed up at the party.

“It was a birthday party for a teen,” Lloyd said. “I don’t know the number of participants, but at some point a group came in that had some kind of conflict with another group and you end up with gunfire. It doesn’t make any kind of sense.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the department at 352-393-7710 or Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.