Man dead, woman hospitalized after being rescued from water in Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized Saturday after being rescued from the water in Cocoa Beach, police said.

A call was received at about 6:24 p.m. about two people in distress in the water in Cocoa Beach near the end of South First Street.

Police said officers and fire department personnel went to the scene, where water rescue skis were deployed.

The man, who was unresponsive, was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. The woman was also taken to the hospital and was in good condition.

The man and woman were both from out of state and were on vacation, according to police.

No additional details were given.

