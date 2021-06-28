2 shot near Winter Park Village, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Two people were shot Monday near Winter Park Village, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Denning Drive and Swoope Avenue.

Winter Park police said one victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The other victim was treated at the scene after being grazed by a bullet, police said.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.