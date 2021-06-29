Cloudy icon
Lake County School Board ends virtual public comment

Zoom no longer an option starting in July

Emilee Speck
, Digital journalist

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Community members wanting to voice their opinion during Lake County School Board meetings will now need to do it in person starting in July.

Lake County Schools announced it is ending the virtual public comment option made available via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic. The option had been available for about a year amid COVID-19 concerns.

The district said the change comes as fewer people have taken advantage of the virtual method and have elected to speak to the board in person. No one utilized the Zoom option during the most recent June 28 meeting, according to officials.

Starting in July community members will need to complete an information card at the beginning of the meeting and wait to be called to speak. Each speaker has three minutes to address the board members.

