Port Canaveral leaders hopeful cruise revenue will return in July

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – As uncertainty remains over a restart of the cruise industry, leaders with Port Canaveral said they’re hopeful for the port’s first post-pandemic revenue sailing next month.

During a commission meeting on Wednesday, Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murry gave an update on where things stand with cruise lines.

“There’s a lot of variables out there that these guys are working on,” Murray said. “It’s not as simple as getting everyone on the ship and setting them out.”

On Monday, the Disney Dream canceled a test cruise after the company said there were inconsistent COVID-19 test results with some crew members. An exact date for the sailing wasn’t rescheduled.

“I sympathize with all the cruise lines trying to navigate this because it’s not easy,” Murray said.

Port Canaveral has reported a loss of nearly $30 million this year because of restrictions against cruise lines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the loss, there are signs of optimism with the Carnival Marti Gras scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral on July 31.

Murray admitted plans could change in the coming weeks, but he’s hopeful some cruise sailings will resume when the commission next meets Aug. 18.

“It’s a tough process and everyone is working through it the best they can,” he said.