Student-athletes in Florida set to cash in on branding opportunities

On Thursday, athletes at colleges across Florida can start cashing in on their names and likeness.

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Thursday, athletes at colleges across Florida can start cashing in on their names and likeness.

The University of Central Florida has created a website and video displaying their recruitment efforts, showing potential students the benefits of being able to make money off of their image in Florida.

“Welcome to this place, a place where your brand will make a splash,” the narrator in the video is heard saying.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Ad

News 6 legal analyst Steven Kramer, who also has clients in the sports industry, said the new law allows for student-athletes in Florida is make money in a field where the chances of going pro are slim.

“You have these players that play football for four years and 99 percent of them will never be professional football players. They are not going to make the NFL. Their career ends when they graduate or finish their college career,” Kramer said. “If they are featured on a magazine cover or there’s a photograph taken, they can be compensated for that.”

The Knight’s current quarterback Dillon Gabriel has launched his own clothing line selling apparel featuring his No. 11.

Kramer said that the law prohibits athletes from receiving money from the school they play for in exchange for being on their team. He also adds that even though the NCAA has adopted the policy, it will only benefit athletes in states that have passed the legislation.

Ad

UCF’s website describes benefits the school will offer student-athletes such as free legal services for business matters and helping create professional marketing content for their personal social media accounts.