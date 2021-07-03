Fourth of July celebrations go on as spread of COVID-19 increases

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Friday night played host to the Eustis “Hometown Celebration” at Ferran Park.

Michael Iozzia attended with his family.

“They are having a blast already you know. Going to do our thing and watch some fireworks,” Iozzia said. “The whole [coronavirus] thing was kind of a damper on everything, so it feels good to be able to see people.”

With the spread of the Delta variant, people attending the event said they felt comfortable not wearing facial coverings.

The State of Florida also released data on Friday showing the positivity rate of over 5 percent.

Joshua Goerke said that he opened “JD’s Pop-up Kitchen” just before the pandemic began. He said Friday’s firework display in Eustis was good for business.

“I’m happy to see everyone walking around smiling. They didn’t stay home this year.”