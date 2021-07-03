Man struck by lightning in Brevard County, fire rescue says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck by lightning Saturday in Brevard County, according to fire rescue officials.

Brevard County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Schollmeyer confirmed to News 6 the man was taken to the hospital following the incident.

Schollmeyer confirmed the man was struck at 2525 N. Highway A1A, which is where Spessard Holland North Beach Park is located at.

The severity of the man’s injuries has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.