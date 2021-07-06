Florida gas prices top $3 per gallon, set new high for the year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices across the state are on the rise and setting records.

According to new numbers released by AAA, pump prices in Florida are now averaging over $3 per gallon. Experts say that is the most expensive daily average since October 2014. It is also the highest daily average for 2021.

According to AAA, Florida drivers are paying about 7 cents per gallon more than this time last week. When compared to 2020, drivers are paying about 90 cents more per gallon.

Despite the rise in prices, Florida’s average is still lower than the national average, which is $3.13 per gallon.

Experts at AAA say a rise in crude oil prices and an increase in global demand are the reason for the spike.