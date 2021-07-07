Additional building deemed unsafe at Kissimmee condo complex

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Another building has been deemed unsafe at a condo complex in Kissimmee, bringing the total number to four.

Osceola County spokesman Chris Brumbaugh said Tuesday that a contractor is working with the county to make the needed repairs at the Images Condominium Association and permits should be issued soon.

Issues were found at the other seven buildings on the property as well, records show.

An engineering firm that did inspections earlier this year found the walkways leading to the condos were at risk of collapsing and alerted the association to the potential risk. When no action was taken to make repairs, the firm notified the county.

Since then, dozens of units have been evacuated and signs have been placed on building telling residents to enter at their own risk.

Many of those residents have opted to temporarily relocate to a hotel but they also said they haven’t been given much clarity on when they’ll be able to return home.

“We’re just not getting any straightforward answers as to what the actual problems are, so we don’t know how dangerous the situation is, how permanent it is. Are we talking about a week of repairs, a month?” resident Jennifer Dodd said Thursday while picking up some clothes and family photos from her unit.

Work started last week but was put on pause due to permitting issues.

The firm contacted the county about the cracked walkways and rotted wood frames not long after a condo building in Surfside collapsed. Rescuers are continuing to search through the rubble and as of Tuesday, the death toll has reached 36 while more than 100 are unaccounted for.