Flying to stardom: Flock of pigeons that fell onto I-95 will work at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A flock of homing pigeons that were once potentially roadkill will live out the rest of their days at Universal Orlando.

Volusia County Animal Services said on Wednesday the birds will start training next month to be part of the theme park’s flight show.

The flock was found about a week ago along I-95 near the International Speedway Boulevard exit. Volusia government officials said the sheriff’s office received calls from multiple drivers reporting white, dove-like birds flying toward cars.

It was a multi-agency effort to round up the fowl. Volusia County Animal Services, the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked through the night and managed to catch 70 birds.

Officials later confirmed the pigeons fell from a crate in the back of a truck, causing feathers to fly as the pigeons created chaos on one of Florida’s busiest highways.

FHP troopers herd homing pigeons on I-95 in Daytona Beach on June 29. (Images: FHP/Volusia County Animal Services) (WKMG 2021)

VCAS ultimately took the birds under their wing and asked the owner to come forward. As no one claimed the birds, they were placed with a rescue organization and quarantined, which is a standard precautionary procedure when dealing with wildlife.

The trainer housing the pigeons said the birds were whistling and peeping, signaling they are likely very young, according to VCAS. The agency said the birds were hurt in the feathery fluster and suffered damages to their wings. VCAS said the birds are being cared for until their feathers grow back and will be in full health when they make their theme park debut.