Meow-t of this world: Giant 3D cat billboard dazzles

TOKYO – A giant cat is now looming over a street in Japan and surprising passersby.

The 3D feline appears to be perched over one of Tokyo’s busiest railway stations in the city’s Shinjuku district.

The “Shinjuku cat” moves and meows while being displayed on a 1,664-square-foot curved 4K LED screen, appearing to be larger than life.

The cat makes an appearance several hours a day in between digital ads.

At night, “Shinjuku cat” lies down and falls asleep, but is active during the day.