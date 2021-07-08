New stickers to help conservation efforts for Florida manatees, sea turtles

New decals from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are now on sale to help raise funds for the conservation efforts of manatees and sea turtles.

The funds will be used for research, rescue and management efforts and to help spread awareness on the issues the animals face, according to FWC.

You can put the waterproof stickers on your car, water bottle, laptop or cooler, suggested wildlife officials.

Sea turtle decals are available at this link, manatee decals are available at this link.

FWC releases new decals each year and each one costs $5.

The manatee decal says “Go slow, look out below,” and the sea turtle decal says “Protect Florida sea turtles.”