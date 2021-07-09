COVID-19 outbreak shuts down in-person services at Apopka, Eustis churches

APOPKA, Fla. – Journey Christian Church canceled the in-person portion of Sunday services at its campuses in Apopka and Eustis following a COVID-19 outbreak.

“We don’t do this lightheartedly,” Associate Pastor Dustin Aagaard said.

Aagaard said the church has over 15 members who tested positive for COVID-19, which includes staff, families and volunteers.

“We’re guessing families got together Fourth of July weekend. Long story short, we had one of our pastors get sick. He goes home, rests. A little bit later he, unfortunately, tests positive, and fast forward 48 hours, today that number is up to 17 who that unfortunately tested positive,” Aagaard said.

The church has informed its members both online and on its Facebook page.

In the statement on Facebook, the church said it’s in the process of making sure everyone who may be affected by the outbreak is aware.

“Our pastors, staff, and volunteers are making diligent efforts to stay in touch with everyone who has been impacted so we can pray for them, care for them, and to monitor their recovery,” the post read.

Aagaard said going forward the decision to reopen will be made on a week-by-week basis.

The church will still offer online services this Sunday.

For more details, visit the Journey Christian Church website here.