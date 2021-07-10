Giant pandas are no longer endangered, China says

A giant panda eats bamboo at a panda research base on June 29, 2015 in Ya'an, China. China's Sichuan province is home to the majority of the the world's nearly 1,900 endangered giant pandas.

Chinese officials say giant pandas are no longer endangered.

Decades of work to save the species has paid off, according to officials, driving up their population in the wild to 1,800.

China’s Department of Natural Ecological Protection says giant pandas will now be reclassified as “vulnerable.”

The nation has spent half a century working to boost the population of its most famous native animal, including sprawling panda reserves across several mountain ranges packed with their main food source of bamboo.

Experts say other rare and endangered species like Siberian tigers and Asian elephants are also rebounding.