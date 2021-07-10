‘Security investigation’ prompts terminal evacuations at Fort Lauderdale International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A “security investigation” at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport prompted evacuations of two terminals Saturday morning, according to airport officials.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet it was notified of a bomb threat at the airport around 8:49 a.m. The terminals were evacuated and entry to the airport was shut down, according to the sheriff’s office.

A tweet from the airport said traffic near Terminals 2 and 3 are still being impacted as of 11:30 a.m. and roadways remain closed in the upper and lower levels. The airport said access to Terminal 2 ticketing level and both levels of Terminal 3 remain closed.

Travel Alert #4: Law enforcement has just reclosed #FLL's lower-level roadway, and the upper-level roadway remains closed due to an ongoing security investigation. We apologize for any inconvenience, but the security & safety of our passengers & employees are our top priority. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

Anyone in the area or heading to the airport is asked to avoid the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.