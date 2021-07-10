Partly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

‘Security investigation’ prompts terminal evacuations at Fort Lauderdale International Airport

Terminals 2, 3 impacted by investigation

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Fort Lauderdale
,
Florida
Photo does not have a caption

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A “security investigation” at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport prompted evacuations of two terminals Saturday morning, according to airport officials.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet it was notified of a bomb threat at the airport around 8:49 a.m. The terminals were evacuated and entry to the airport was shut down, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Universal Orlando sued after actor made white-power ‘OK’ gesture | Dog killed by gator in Winter Garden | DeSantis parts with Trump]

A tweet from the airport said traffic near Terminals 2 and 3 are still being impacted as of 11:30 a.m. and roadways remain closed in the upper and lower levels. The airport said access to Terminal 2 ticketing level and both levels of Terminal 3 remain closed.

Anyone in the area or heading to the airport is asked to avoid the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: