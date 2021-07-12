General Motors recalls more than 400,000 trucks with airbag issues

(Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 trucks over an airbag issue.

The problem lies in inflator components that can fail and cause an airbag to suddenly deploy for no reason.

Impacted vehicles include 1500, 2500 and 3500 series pick-up trucks manufactured between 2015 and 2016.

Not all of the trucks produced during that time are part of the recall.

So far, all three reported unintended airbag deployments happened when no one was inside the vehicles.

GMC and Chevrolet plan to notify owners of the recalled vehicles next month to visit their local dealerships for a free fix.