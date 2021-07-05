1 listeria death prompts Tyson to recall nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken, USDA says

This pulled chicken breast is among the poultry products Tyson has recalled over listeria concerns.

Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for nearly 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken products over listeria concerns after one person died as a result of eating contaminated poultry, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall was announced Saturday and covers frozen, fully cooked chicken products that were sold between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13 to retailers, hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

[TRENDING: Remaining Fla. condo tower demolished | What ‘dirty side’ of storm means | Shark bites 8-year-old off Fla.]

Ad

“On June 9, 2021, FSIS was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021,” a news release read.

Listeriosis, which is caused by eating food contaminated by listeria, can lead to fever, muscle aches, stiff neck, confusion, convulsions, gastrointestinal issues and more. Older adults, those with autoimmune disorders, pregnant women and their children are most likely to be affected.

Ad

A full list of recalled products can be found here and the corresponding labels are available at this link.

Anyone who has one of the recalled food items should throw it away immediately or return it to the original point of purchase.

For more information, click here.