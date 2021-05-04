Evolve protein shake company issues recall for possible soy cross-contamination

The makers of Evolve protein shakes, CytoSport, issued a voluntary recall for some of its products, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

A third-party supplier was found to have supplied ingredients cross-contaminated with soy proteins that could be a problem for those with a soy allergy, according to the recall announcement.

“CytoSport is initiating the voluntary recall to protect public health. Consumers that have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of an allergic reaction if they continue to consume the products,” a statement read.

There have not been any reported allergic reactions, according to CytoSport.

Both chocolate and vanilla bean flavors are part of the recall. For a list of package information and dates of the impacted products, click here.

Retail outlets that sell the protein shakes have been notified to remove them from the shelves.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products are urged to dispose of or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. CytoSport Customer Relations is also available at 1-888-298-6629 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.