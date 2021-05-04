Bojangles set to return to Orlando area after nearly 6-year hiatus

ORLANDO, Fla – Central Floridians will soon have a new fast-food, fried chicken option when they decide to indulge. Bojangles announced on Tuesday it is returning to the Orlando area.

The North Carolina-based chain announced it is partnering with Chaac Foods to open 40 new locations over the next seven years, including 15 in the Orlando area.

The company has not yet announced any specific locations or given a date for the first opening.

Chaac Foods runs several fast-food and fast-casual restaurants across 12 states. Its portfolio includes places like Applebee’s, Panda Express and Pizza Hut.

Currently, the closest Bojangles to Orlando is in Ocala at 4828 SW College Road.

The chicken chain was last in the Orlando area in 2015. The franchisee closed up eight shops across Central Florida and left the restaurant business altogether right before Christmas that year.