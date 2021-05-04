Port Canaveral hosting COVID-19 vaccine drive-up clinic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Port Canaveral officials announced details Tuesday for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine drive-up clinic at the port.

The drive-up clinic at the Cruise Terminal 1 Parking Garage on Discovery Road is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 10. There will be a break from noon to 1 p.m.

No appointment is required for anyone 18 or older who is interested in getting a Moderna vaccine.

The second shot of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on June 9.

The clinic is designed to make the vaccine more accessible for cruise line workers and other staff in Port Canaveral.

Surgeon General. Dr. Scott Rivkees recently issued a health advisory expanding the eligibility of the vaccine to non-Florida residents providing good and services in the state which includes cruise line workers.

