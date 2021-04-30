COVID-19 vaccine to be available to cruise ship workers at Port Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The vaccine will be available to cruise line and other workers in Port Canaveral as the Port Authority works with local health care providers to support vaccine distribution.

Surgeon General. Dr. Scott Rivkees recently issued a health advisory expanding the eligibility of the vaccine to non-Florida residents providing good and services in the state.

The health advisory issued by Rivkees can be read at this link.

“We have been working closely with our cruise partners, the Florida Department of Health, and our port community to come up with a plan and timeline of vaccinating cruise ship crews that could begin the process for a safe return to cruising,” Port CEO Capt. John Murray said in a statement. “This expanded eligibility is significantly important for our cruise tourism business, and we’re proud of our efforts to help get this industry up and running.”

Port officials said they developed their vaccination model with help from the Parrish Healthcare Center, Canaveral Fire Rescue and medical personal with the cruise lines.

Crews said 1,000 vaccinations can be administered per day for crew members, shoreside support and waterside support.

Port officials said new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated crews of cruise ships will be able to sail as early as the middle of July if all the passengers have been vaccinated.